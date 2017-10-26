Auditions held for the classic gangster show Bugsy Malone

Auditions for the classic gangster show Bugsy Malone are being held in Bedford.

Rare Productions have announced the performances at the Corn Exchange of the show will be staged on May 1-5 next year.

Open auditions will be taking place on Wednesday, November 15 at the Corn Exchange from 5pm to 7pm and Sunday, November 19 at Castle Newnham School from 2pm to 5pm. The age groups will be: Wednesday, November 15 - 5pm – 6pm 8 - 12 year olds; 6pm – 7pm 13 – 21 year olds.

Sunday, November 19 2pm – 3.30pm 8-12 years old; 3.30pm – 5pm 13-21 years old.

The show from the 1920’s features Dandy Dan’s hoodlums who terrorise the district, and his rival is Fat Sam Stacetto, who runs the Grand Slam Speakeasy. Fat Sam engages the help of Bugsy Malone, a smooth city slicker who is often occupied sweet talking Blousey Brown, a would be girl singer.

The auditions will run for about 20-30 minutes. Young people are auditioned in groups of 10-12 and will be taught an excerpt from a song from the show, a short dance routine and will be asked to read a short piece of dialogue.

There is no need to prepare anything. Just be sure to wear comfortable clothing and footwear suitable for dancing - we cannot allow anyone to audition in socks or bare feet.

There is no need to book an audition - just turn up in the time slot appropriate to your age.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase from the Corn Exchange website and box office.

For more information on our auditions and shows or pictures of previous performances please visit our website rareproductions.co.uk or contact our office on 01767 681049 or emmad@rareproductions.co.uk

