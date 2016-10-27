AUDIO: Heartbreaking 999 call from terrified elderly woman highlights Halloween hooligan issue

Police released the audio from the call in a bid to warn people celebrating on October 31 to look out for elderly neighbours.

On the upsetting recording the OAP can barely breath and struggles to explain what is happening to the call handler before bursting into tears and saying: “I’m so scared.”

Police control room

The woman tells the call handler the yobs are throwing stones at her windows and she’s worried they’ll try an open her door.

She tells the control room worker: “I’m a pensioner. I’ve had a heart attack.

“Listen, I know it’s Halloween night but somebody is throwing stones at my window.”

She gasps for breath before adding: “I’ve had a heart attack before.”