Art collective puts spotlight on environment

An exhibition is being staged by the Precious Earth Art Collective (PEAC) at the Basement at Bunyan in Bedford, which will focus on environmental issues.

Ceramics sculpture, paintings, film and poetry will feature in the displays, which can be seen from Monday, October 9 until Tuesday, October 17, 11am until 4pm.

Mandy Caldon, founder of PEAC and who has taught ceramics in Bedfordshire for many years, was inspired to create a touring art exhibition, with her students from Bedford Arts and Crafts Centre consisting of a group of like-minded artists.

She said: “Many of my students were very keen to be a part of this new venture. Art is a great medium for expression and delivering information in a visually stimulating way. It has proved to be a great learning opportunity, researching the issues that affect our world have inspired everyone to create with passion and enthusiasm. We hope that visitors to the exhibition will not only enjoy the display but also be inspired to change.”

Their first Precious Earth exhibition at The Panacea Museum in June was very well received, where the International Climate Change and Apocalypse Conference was being held by Censamm.

Many of the conference delegates were very impressed by the work on show, as was Lucy Bywater, Green Party candidate for Bedford and chairwoman of the Bedfordshire Climate Change forum, a community concern group who share a deep concern about climate change and its effects on people and the planet. It was here there was a meeting of hearts and minds and Lucy and Mandy began to collaborate for this show. Lucy said: “We are so pleased to be joining the Precious Earth Art Collective for this wonderful exhibition in Bedford. We are always trying to find new ways of engaging people on urgent climate change and sustainability issues, and I hope that these art works and workshops alongside will inspire and engage.”

Ant Sauchella, an international environmental and sound artist, will be performing an opening ceremony at the private view on October 9. Mandy Caldon will be running a pottery workshop on October 11, 10am to noon.

On Saturday, October 14, there will be an opportunity to take part in various events. Ant will be offering a voice and sound bath workshop. BCCF will be doing recycling/zero waste workshops and Creating Butterfly Wishes workshops will be delivered by Mandy Caldon for adults and children which will consist of making butterflies, writing your wishes which will be sent to Government and converted into a future exhibit. An environmental music film will be running throughout the week.

Contact John Bunyan Museum to book for workshops on 01234 270303. Mandy Caldon Exhibition info/Butterfly wishes 07930 673908, Ant Sauchella Sound/Voice 07944 158044.