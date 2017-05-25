Army beats deadline for stars visiting Bedford

The Bedford Salvation Army Congress were delighted when they were told an international singing star would be performing in the town.

But they hadn’t realised how many percussion instruments they would have to drum up!

Silvie Paladino, who has starred in shows all over the world including the West End, will perform alongside the Australia Southern Territorial Youth Band at the Hall on May 29.

However, it was touch-and-go as to whether organiser Nigel Collins would find the full list of instruments needed for the event.

In the end he had to beg, borrow, but not quite steal the required instruments.

Nigel, who runs the Just Brass project said: “Silvie knows the town and we jumped at the chance for her to tag a date in Bedford on during a national tour they are doing.

“It was a bit of a shock when we received the list of percussion instruments they would require.

“As a Salvation Army congregation, music is important to us and we are pretty well stocked.”

Thankfully the hall is now all set for the show which takes place at 7pm.

It will involve some timeless brass classics mixed with more modern items and specially commissioned music written to showcase the talents of this remarkable group.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions and are available from Bedford Congress Hall in Commercial Road.

For more information about the Bedford Salvation Army Congress Hall visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/bedford-congress-hall