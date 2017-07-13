Armed robbers steal cash after threatening staff at supermaket in Clapham High Street

Two masked men threatened the shop keeper at Charlie’s supermarket in Clapham High Street before stealing several hundred pounds from the till. The armed robbery happened at approximately 10.10pm on Thursday (6 July), with police appealing for information.

Both men were described as English-speaking. One was wearing blue gloves and had a distinctive red top under a dark jumper. The second man was wearing black clothes with white gloves.

Detective Constable Oly Tomlinson, investigating, said: “This was a shocking incident which has naturally left the shopkeeper feeling shaken. We’re currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to help us find the men responsible and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/28839/17 or Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, on 0800 555 111.