Archives service to build social history through eulogies

A community project which is looking to build up a social history of Bedfordshire through eulogies written in memory of its people has been launched.

The Bedfordshire Archives and Records Service is now inviting contributions to the project.

This community focused scheme has been initiated following a request from a member of the public, Annette Bygraves, who had been inspired by the eulogies given at funerals of friends and family across Bedfordshire.

The vision for the Bedfordshire Eulogy Collection is that these unique tributes will, over time, paint a rich picture of the people who have lived and or worked in the county - whatever their age, ethnic group or faith.

The Archives’ Service welcomes eulogies to this new collection. If you would like to submit a eulogy you have written about a friend, colleague or relative who had links with Bedfordshire please send it in to this free service.

More information on this countywide, local history project can be found at http://www.bedford.gov.uk/ArchiveEulogies