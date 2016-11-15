Appeal for witnesses after woman robbed in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed while walking along De Parys Avenue in Bedford on Monday, November 7.

At approximately 7.45pm, two men approached the woman and threatened her before stealing her handbag.

Both men are described as being between 30 and 40-years-old.

The first offender is described as white, 5’10”, of chubby build, with short fair hair and a local accent.

The second offender is described as being approximately 5’6” tall, white, of skinny build with short dark coloured hair.

Detective constable Kevin Howes, said: “A group of joggers were seen in the area at around the same time as the incident, and I am keen to speak to them in case they witnessed the incident or saw two men running away from the scene.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone else who was in the vicinity of De Parys Avenue or witnessed the incident. “Please come forward as your information could prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Howes via 101 quoting crime reference number JH/45910/2016. Alternatively please call Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.