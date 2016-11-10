Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in Bedford

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the leg on Thursday at a house in Calshot Walk, Bedford.

At approximately 10pm two offenders forced entry to the property and threatened the occupant, before stabbing him in the leg.

His injuries were not life threatening, but did require hospital treatment.

Both offenders are described as wearing black masks and hooded tops with their hoods up.

Detective constable Sajid Saddique, said: “This was a highly distressing incident for the victim, as he was attacked in the safety of his own house.

“We would like to ask anyone who might have witnessed this incident, or who knows who is responsible, to come forward.”

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting crime reference number JH/45315/16.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.