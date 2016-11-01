Appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man tried to steal a woman’s handbag in Crowe Road, Bedford on Monday (October 31).

Between 4.10pm and 4.30pm, the victim was walking along Hurst Grove.

When she approached a cut through to Crowe Road, the offender tried to take the victim’s handbag.

An altercation ensued, and the victim sustained minor injuries before the offender ran away towards Bromham Road.

The man is described as white, slim, wearing a dark blue hoody with white patches and cream jeans.

Detective constable Zac Kozlowski, investigating, said: “Thankfully the man did not succeed in taking the victim’s handbag, but we want to find out who is responsible as we won’t tolerate behaviour like this.

“If you saw a man matching the description who was acting suspiciously in the Shakespere Road, Hurst Grove and Bromham Road areas at the time of the attempted robbery, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kozlowski on 101 quoting reference number JH/44677/2016, or alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.