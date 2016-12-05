Appeal for information after attemped rape near Bedford train station

A man who was found with a head injury outside Bedford rail station claims two men tried to rape him.

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses regarding the attempted rape at Bedford rail station on Sunday.

The incident happened at around between 1am and 4am on December 4.

The 36-year-old man who was sat outside the station with a head injury states he was followed by two men away from the station who attempted to rape him.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Paul Watts said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or may have witnessed this incident.

“This man has sustained injuries to his head and had to be taken to hospital to be treated.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and an investigation is underway.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 citing reference 192 of 05/12/16.”