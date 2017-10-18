Appeal after two women rob man with walking stick in Bedford

Two women robbed a man with a walking stick in Bedford - before knocking him to the ground.

The man was approached on Wednesday October 4 in Ford End Road between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.

One of the women shook the victim violently, and the other took his walking stick before knocking him to the ground. They took a quantity of cash from the man, who eventually reported the incident to police several days later.

The offenders were described as 'Arabic', but Bedfordshire Police is appealing for any more witnesses with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Olyver Tomlinson, who is investigating the incident for the force, said: “We do not tolerate robbery, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference number JH/43230/17. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.