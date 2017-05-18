Appeal after man is attacked in Queens Park area of Bedford

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted in Bedford last Saturday. (13 May)

The incident happened in the Queens Park area near Coventry Road, between midnight and 1.30am. The victim was approached by a group of men who assaulted him leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes said: “We are keen to speak to any members of the public who were in or around the area at the time, and who may have witnessed the assault, or any relating anti-social behaviour.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 55 of Saturday 13 May. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.