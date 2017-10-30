Annual fireworks display in Ampthill set for return

The annual fireworks display will make a welcome return to the skies of Ampthill thanks to sponsorship by local developer Bloor Homes.

Taking place on Friday, November 3 at Ampthill Great Park, gates will open at 6pm with a pre-show at 6.45pm. This will be followed by the lighting of the Ampthill beacon at 7.30pm and the main display at 8pm. In addition to the fireworks, there will be a fairground for all to enjoy, live music and entertainment and a selection of food and hot drinks.

Event chairman, Liz Perry, said: “The Ampthill Fireworks display has become a real highlight of the town’s event calendar. It is not only a chance for all residents to come together and enjoy a great night out but because this is a not for profit event, it is also a fantastic way to support local causes.

“I would like to thank Bloor Homes for their support – their generous donation, alongside that of other local sponsors, helps to ensure that we are able to host this family favourite for another year.”

Advanced tickets are still available at local outlets and online at http://www.ampthillfireworks.co.uk/ where an adult ticket can be purchased at the discounted rate of £7. Meanwhile children’s tickets are available for £3 and family tickets for £17.

Vanessa Macnee, regional sales director for Bloor Homes said: “At Bloor Homes we are committed to building much more than high quality homes; we want to help support the communities where we build.

“As we are building at our nearby Ampthill Chase development, we were delighted to have the opportunity to support such a popular community event. The 2017 Ampthill fireworks display is set to be a fantastic night and will hopefully raise lots of money for local charities.”

In 2016, the Ampthill Fireworks committee donated more than £20,000 across 35 local causes including Ampthill & Flitwick Youth Counselling Services, Ampthill Scouts and Guides and Midshires search and rescue.

A full list of sponsors for the 2017 Ampthill Fireworks display can be found at http://www.ampthillfireworks.co.uk/our-sponsors.html