Pupils at Priory Lower School in Greyfriars were able to get up close and personal with a range of animals when Ark Farm visited the school.

Amongst the animals that Ark Farm brought along were chickens, goats and even a donkey.

“The children had a wonderful time;” said Head Teacher Mrs Youngman. “They really loved being able to get close to all the different animals and learn about them.

“It is always a wonderful day for the school when Ark Farm come to visit.”