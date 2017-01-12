Anger over cost of looking after ‘green spaces’ in Bedfordshire village

Residents have been left furious after a private firm decided to double the charge for maintaining green spaces on a new housing estate.

Builder Persimmon Homes appointed contractor ‘Greenbelt’ to carry out maintenance of the green spaces at the new Berryfields estate – with the cost passed on to residents.

But many homeowners are now angry and claim the annual maintenance bill has ‘shot up’ from £60 to £130 with some saying it is a figure ‘just plucked out of the air.’

They also claim that they never see workers from Greenbelt on the land, and that nothing is being done to warrant the increase.

Russell Davies who lives on the estate, said: “I have lived here for three-and-a-half years and my biggest concern is that although the charge has been put up, Greenbelt haven’t begun maintaining any more land except for a tiny strip.

“There’s still a huge amount of green space left that is not part of their annual charge – so what happens if they do take this up too?

“The cost will surely triple.

“Generally most people would prefer it if the land could be managed by the council or a company where we can actively see things being improved and looked after.”

Duncan Shaw, director for Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “The costs associated with maintenance on a development can vary from year to year depending on the level of work deemed necessary by the managing agents who break down costs.”