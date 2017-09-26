Ampthill Town FC unveil upgraded £90,000 clubhouse

Football teams belonging to Ampthill Town FC (ATFC) can enjoy their new state-of-the-art clubhouse and pavillion.

The club received a £93,00 grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF) to refurbish their existing pavillion.

Ampthill FC's new clubhouse.

Funds were used to upgrade the changing rooms for teams and officials, create a new clubroom, a kitchen, and spectator toilets.

Deputy Mayor of Ampthill, Stephen Addy, unveiled the new facilities as part of a partnership project between the town council and the football club.

Gary Maidment, ATFC Chairman, said: “This project will provide the club with a firm foundation to build on the hard work at this club to provide football at a semi-professional and recreational level for years to come.

“I would like to thank the Premier League and Football Stadia Improvement Fund, and the local Council for this wonderful facility.”

Peter McCormick OBE, chairman of the Football Stadia improvement Fund, said: “I am delighted to hear that this generous grant from the Premier League, delivered by the FSIF, has allowed Ampthill Town FC to improve its clubhouse.

“This will afford the club’s players and members a much safer and more comfortable experience.

“Through the FSIF, the Premier League invests in improving the standards of stadia at lower levels of the game, to ensure that facilities up and down the country are delivering the best footballing experience possible.

“This project is an excellent example of the work of the FSIF.”

Teams using the club’s facilities include an under-8 side, an under-16 in the Eastern Junior Alliance League, and an under-25 side in the Spartan South Midlands Development League.