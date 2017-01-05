Ampthill Town Council readying for move to football building

Ampthill Town Council are readying for their move to the football club building.

Over a year ago the council spoke to the community to seek views on moving their offices.

Ampthill Town Council proposed to move into the building occupied by Ampthill Town Football Club in Ampthill Park.

Residents gave their support with this project and the council.

The council are now in negotiation with the architect, contractors and funders and have confirmed that the project has been signed for building work to begin.

The football club will share the building with the council and a significant grant has been awarded by the Football Foundation, to secure their future and bring facilities up to current FA standards.

A spokesperson from Ampthill Town Council, said: “Together with contributions from developers, this has enabled the town council to take out a separate loan, and keep its promise that the ongoing annual cost would not exceed what it currently pays in rent on its existing offices in Dunstable Street.

“Plans are being discussed with Central Bedfordshire Council regarding vulnerable Ampthill residents unable to get to the new building easily, and who currently walk to pick up Central Bedfordshire waste bags from the Town Council.

“This may result in an opportunity to have them delivered.

“This project will provide the Town Council with a permanent home, in a building it owns rather than rents, and which will prove far more economically viable in years to come.”