Ampthill's Amanda joins Dog AID as youngest ever trustee

A charity that trains pet dogs to give disabled people back their independence has welcomed its youngest ever trustee.

National newspaper journalist Amanda Devlin, 26, will join nine other outstanding volunteers on the board to make history as Dog A.I.D's newest recruit.

The charity works tirelessly to provide training and support to disabled people, with over 100 qualified trainers based throughout the UK.

Amanda, from Ampthill, said: “It is a real honour to become part of such a remarkable charity which strives to help give people back their independence and improve their confidence.

“Dog AID is entirely unique because it trains the client’s own pets to become assistance dogs. As they are already bonded, our trainers are able to train both the owner and the dog to turn their loving companionship into something even more special.

“This just shows that it’s never too late to teach an old dog new tricks.”

With more and more young people being encouraged to get involved with charities, Amanda has led the way with her dedication to the cause inspired by her late father, who was also trustee for the charity before his passing in 2016.

Currently Dog A.I.D has 89 dogs in training and 75 fully-qualified partnerships across the country.

Roger Jeffcoat CBE DL, who is celebrating his year anniversary as patron of Dog A.I.D, said: “We are all thrilled that Amanda has come on board.

“For someone so young and a real live wire to be invited to be a trustee is wonderful.

“We have no doubt her media skills will help to continuously move the charity forward.”

