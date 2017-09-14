Ampthill residents win £5,000 from the lottery

Three residents from Ampthill were lucky winners today (September 14) of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

All winners were drawn from their postcode of MK45 2PY.

Two neighbours of Cornwall Road received £1,000 with a third resident playing with three tickets to win £3,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “Congratulations to our Ampthill players! I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”