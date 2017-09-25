Ampthill employees ride 140 miles for Macmillan

Employees from an Ampthill business completed a two-day cycling challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Riders from engineering company, Lockheed Martin UK, raised thousands of pounds and rode 140 miles across four countries.

Conquering one of the many hills on the route.

Along the way, riders stopped at Macmillan facilities to meet staff and carers.

Organiser Richard Clark, chief engineer at Lockheed Martin UK Ampthill, said: “Everyone knows someone affected by cancer.

“Macmillan is an excellent charity, both locally and nationally, and one we were very proud to support.

“The cycle challenge was tough going. It was a long couple of days and there were some pretty steep hills to conquer, but visiting the Macmillan facilities, meeting the staff and hearing about their services, reminded us why we were doing it.

The cyclists prepare to set off on their 140-mile challenge from Lockheed Martin UK in Ampthill.

“We’re so pleased to have raised money to help support Macmillan in their fantastic work.”

Employees back at the Ampthill office supported their fellow riders a 130km static bike challenge, a ‘wear green day’, and a coffee morning.

Jessica Zaremba, Macmillan fundraising manager for Bedfordshire, said: “Lockheed Martin UK employees have done an amazing job.

“The money they have raised will help us support more people living with cancer in Bedfordshire and further afield.

“Everyone should be feeling extremely proud of what has been achieved.”