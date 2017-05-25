Ambulance service warn people to stay cool in Bedford this bank holiday

Bosses at the region’s ambulance service are reminding the public about simple tips to stay safe during the heatwave due this weekend.

Last year control room staff at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received more than 8,500 emergency calls over the late May bank holiday weekend, many being for avoidable emergencies or serious medical problems

And the public are being urged to take care as temperatures are set to soar into the high 20s across the region.

- Don’t forget to wear sunscreen if you are going outdoors and be prepared for changes in the weather

- If you are going out drinking, know your limits and alternate alcoholic drinks with soft drinks or water

- If you’re having a barbecue, please ensure you light it safely and ensure that all your food is cooked thoroughly

- There could be more traffic on the roads than normal -keep your distance from the car in front to help avoid accidents

- Make sure your medicine cabinet is fully stocked with over-the-counter pain killers, after-sun, plasters, and antihistamines

- Only going swimming on lifeguarded beaches.

Kevin Brown, Director of Service Delivery for EEAST, said: “We can all help each other by taking measures to avoid needing medical help over the long weekend.

“If you or a loved one have a long-term health condition, sort out your prescription as soon as possible and if you are unwell, don’t let it deteriorate and get checked out.

“We want to provide the best care possible and to be there as quickly as possible for those with life-threatening conditions such as a stroke, heart attack, or for those with breathing difficulties. If it is not life-threatening, please contact NHS 111, log on to NHS Choices for information, or use walk-in centres.”