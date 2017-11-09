Ambulance bosses labelled ‘a disgrace’ for lease car spend

Ambulance bosses doubled their spending on staff cars over the last year.

In the last financial year the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) had 118 lease cars for staff, paid for by the public.

These cost £825,238, compared to a reported £455,000 a year earlier.

Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin described the news as “a disgrace”.

He said: “I cannot see how this can be justified when EEAST is performing so poorly.

“I have heard reports of vulnerable elderly patients waiting over two hours for an ambulance. This is disgraceful.”

Cllr Jade Uko added: “It’s not good enough that the trust has spent this money on lease vehicles for executives whilst failing to meet the majority of their targets– I have requested that the trust return to committee as soon as possible to provide an update to the council.”

The news follows the collapse of private ambulance firm Private Ambulance Service Ltd one month ago. This firm had provided non-emergency services in Beds.

The EEAST has since taken over that contract.

An EEAST spokesman said: “Staff with blue light-enabled lease vehicles are clinicians as well, which means they make a significant contribution to emergency responses on a day-to-day basis and support the frontline at hundreds of incidents; they are also the resilience contingency to respond to significant or major incidents, such as full emergencies at an airport, or a terrorist threat. The resilience of the trust is a business critical consideration.

“Last month new national standards of four response categories were introduced in EEAST. Up to the point of changeover, EEAST delivered fully on its contracted performance trajectory. The Trust has the second lowest level of staff attrition in England.”