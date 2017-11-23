All you need to know about Bedford's Christmas lights switch on this evening

Tonight is the night where Bedford will light up ready for the Christmas festivities.

Bedford’s Christmas Lights Switch On event will take place this evening (Thursday November 23) at 7pm, along The Embankment.

Everyone is invited to attend the free Christmas event - organised by Bedford Borough Council - that will light up the town with another magnificent firework display to mark the start of the Christmas period.

Entertainment before the switch on, organised by BedfordBID, will take place from 3pm – 7pm in Harpur Square and will include a snowboard simulator, Christmas balloon modelling, a Cairngorm reindeer and lots of Christmas games.

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, said: “Get your hats and scarves at the ready and be sure not to miss this fun, family event which is guaranteed to get you in the mood for Christmas. There’s always a sea of smiles as the atmosphere builds up for the switch on event as peoples’ festive spirits are raised.”

Father Christmas will be at the switch on event, so get there early to get a good spot and help welcome him to Bedford!

There will be free late night parking at the Harpur Centre and Council-owned car parks (except River Street) from 6pm. The Christmas Light Switch On will also mark the beginning of late night parking in Bedford Town Centre.