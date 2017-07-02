All in stitches as winner of Scott’s Got Talent is revealed

Pupils at Scott Lower School in Bedford have been hitting the stage with their own talent show.

During the fun event, the children were treated to an outstanding performance from opera singer Carolyn Sampson, who then went on to judge ‘Scott’s Got Talent’ show.

The annual show sees the children audition their many talents before being whittled down to the finalists who go on to perform in front of the school and the judges.

This year there was an array of talent from singing, dancing, break dancing, hula hooping, gymnastics, juggling, stand up comedy, animal facts and guitarists and all of them were astounding.

The audience and judges had a very tough time picking the winners as they all gave winning performances, but after long deliberation the judge’s winner was Lucas who had everyone in stitches with his very funny stand up!

Carolyn has graced many stages around the world and released a number of albums.

Headteacher Anita Barker said: “Every year I am impressed not only by the level of talent, hard work and commitment that our children show but the by the courage it takes to stand up on the stage in front of the whole school.

“This annual tradition really brings a feeling of unity as all the children really embrace the spirit of the show whether they are performers or in the audience giving enthusiastic encouragement.

“This year was extra special with the inspiring performance from Carolyn and quite fitting as it’s our last show as Scott Lower School. It will be back next year as with our expansion to a primary school this will mean that ‘Scott’s Got Talent’ will be bigger than ever before.”

From September Scott Primary School will substantially increase in size and be able to offer its pupils fantastic facilities including cookery rooms, science labs, music rooms, a large indoor gym, outdoor gym equipment and lots of outside space.