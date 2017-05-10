All hands on deck to open Bedford cafe in just three weeks

Last week ‘The Longholme’ threw open its newly refurbished shutters and gated courtyard garden to the public for the first time.

It was all hands on deck getting ready to open to coincide with the regatta last Saturday, but family and friends pulled together (some until 3am) and met the deadline.

Thomas Healey and Andreas Doverstav bring over 20 years of hospitality experience to The Longholme and have a very clear picture of how the premises will develop during their 15 year lease.

Thomas, born in Bedford, has fond memories of his first job as boat boy on the boating lake 15 years ago.

Andreas, born in Sweden, feels right at home nearer to nature and putting together a menu with a sprinkle of Swedish influence as well.

Tom said: “We are in a very fortunate position as my mum and her partner have an established building company, they have been able to supply materials and labour at short notice to help us achieve this transformation.

“Everyone has worked so hard and enabled us to open just three weeks after receiving the keys.”

For more, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/thelongholme.