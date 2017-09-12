All-female comedy play comes to Bedford

A comedy play, by Gail Young, is coming to Bedford and brings together five female characters on a trip together.

The play follows Hilary, Siobhan, Yvonne, Vicky and Maggie as real women on a real girls’ night out with a mission to raise money for breast cancer.

Hilary just wants a good walking time, whatever the cost; Siobhan wants to help; Maggie wants to lose weight; Yvonne wants some time away from the men in her life and all Vicky wants is a man!

The play is on from September 18 to 23 at Sharnbrook Mill Theatre.

Tickets cost between £7 and £11, with student discount on Tuesday and Wednesday, and can be bought online at http://www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk or from Pick-a- Lily florist in Sharnbrook.