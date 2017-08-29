All aboard for the special train to family fun day

Beat the traffic and let the train take the strain to a family fun day at the Forest Centre in Marston Moretaine.

A special Sunday service will be running on the Marston Vale Line, Bedford to Bletchley, and there’s free admission to the fun day for rail passengers.

Chilldren’s favourites Chase & Marshall from Paw Patrol will be making special appearances throughout the day too.

Fun Day passengers are asked to alight at Millbrook from which it is a pleasant 15 – 20 minute walk on surfaced paths to the site. Alternatively a complimentary shuttle bus will be running from the station to the site, subject to availability.

Normal train fares apply. An off peak day return from Bedford to Millbrook is £4.40. Bedfordshire Concessionary Travel Pass holders travel for half-price. Savings are available for groups with the London Midland GroupSave ticket; groups of 3 – 9 adults travel for a third off the usual fare.

Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre will be opening specially to tie in with the Sunday service from noon to 3pm, including original Victorian booking office, gift shop, tourist information point and tea room. Admission is free and there is a discount in the tea room for rail passengers.

Stephen, Sleight, Marston Vale Community Rail partnership officer, said: “I’m really pleased we are able to offer another special Sunday service on the Marston Vale Line. I would encourage everybody to make full use of the service; this will support the case for the earlier introduction of regular Sunday services in the new franchise”.

Timetables are available from manned railway stations and www.londonmidland.com