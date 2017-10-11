Plans by Aldi to bring 400 jobs to Bedford by building a huge new warehouse have been welcomed with open arms by the borough council.

The new centre will be the size of 20 football pitches and serve a network of Aldi stores across Beds, Bucks and Herts.

Although planning permission has not yet been granted for the site near Kempston Hardwick, it is highly unlikely to be refused.

Aldi say their bid follows “discussions” with both the council and developers Gallagher Estates.

Deputy Mayor of Bedford Charles Royden said this week: “This major investment is another massive vote of confidence in Bedford Borough.”

He added: “Over recent years we’ve seen a rapidly increasing recognition that Bedford Borough is the place to invest in and to create jobs and economic growth, and Aldi’s plans continue that trend.”

A spokesman for Aldi said the jobs on offer will be mainly pickers, drivers and warehouse operatives.

The site, which is close to the Asda distribution centre, was chosen by the German supermarket chain for its good transport links.

It will be its 12th distribution centre in the UK and similar centres in Kent and Derbyshire are also under development.

Aldi recently announced plans to open more than 300 new stores by 2022.

It currently has 700 outlets in Britain, including two in Bedford. Surveys show more than half of all households in the UK regularly shop at Aldi. Chief executuive, Matthew Barnes, said: “Our plans are significant when viewed against the changes taking place in the UK grocery market.”