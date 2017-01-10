Airside treat for Maxwell

A young cancer patient from Bedford got a special glimpse behind the scenes at Stansted Airport as part of a ‘takeover’ day.

Maxwell Banfield, 12, was invited along with his family to the airport to celebrate the partnership between Manchester Airports Group and cancer support charity CLIC Sargent.

Maxwell, who was joined by Timmy Shipton, 9, from Essex, had a tour of the air traffic control tower, met police who patrol the airport and went into the cockpit of a Ryanair plane with the pilot, and saw the plane’s luggage hold.

The families enjoyed lunch at the Escape lounge and later met the crew of Green Watch who invited the boys to climb into the Panther fire engines, as well as letting them put out a small fire demonstration of their own.

Maxwell is currently on maintenance treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

His mother Lydia said: “The day was just fantastic. Maxwell and his brother loved it. We are so grateful for all of the people we met and who made us all feel so special.”

Karen Roberts, community fundraising manager at CLIC Sargent, said: “Timmy, Maxwell and their families had a fantastic day and really enjoyed themselves. This was a really memorable experience for them and we have to say a huge thank you to everyone at Stansted Airport for their support in making the day possible.

“CLIC Sargent’s partnership with Manchester Airport Group is helping to fund vital, frontline services for young lives struck by cancer and we are very grateful for their support. Special days like these help them forget about cancer and concentrate on enjoying themselves.”

A Stansted spokesperson said: “We had the privilege of meeting two families and their children who were being supported by our charity partner CLIC Sargent. They had a wonderful time and received a warm welcome from all areas.

“The day was a great success and couldn’t have been done without the support of all of our staff and departments that supported the event.”