Airlander repairs officially complete and ‘testing is underway’

The Airlander team have announced that all structural repairs are now complete, and testing has begun.

An extensive testing and training schedule will take place before the team resumes the flight test programme to prepare for Airlander taking to the skies again.

The structural damage sustained to the flight deck during the Airlanders second test flight last August has now been repaired.

Hybrid Air Vehicles’ CEO, Stephen McGlennan said, “We’re delighted to have made the progress we have in our repairs and look forward to restarting our test flight programme soon.”

An investigation has taken place since the Airlander’s heavy landing in August, the root causes of which are now understood and a number of changes in procedures and training have been implemented.

Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd is not announcing a specific date for the next flight of Airlander, and further announcements will be made in due course.