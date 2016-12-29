Air medics say thanks for help

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) have paid tribute to one of their big fundraisers helping to help save lives across the region.

Since August 2015, the Tesco Flitwick store has provided support and donations to a variety of events across the county and overall have raised a grand total of £2,479.86 in gifts in kind.

In 2015 they donated Christmas food to the crew so they could enjoy a festive treat while they worked and the store has also volunteered hours to make sandwiches for events.

Nicola Perry, fundraising officer, said: “I honestly cannot thank this wonderful store enough. The hard work they put into helping us whenever we need it shows the true dedication they have to keeping our advanced medical crews flying in the region. Each person there is saving lives, genuinely, making a difference to someone’s life. Thank you.

“EAAA relies on donations from the people and businesses of East Anglia. We receive no regular government funding to help cover over 5,000 square miles of the region.

If your business would like to support EAAA in 2017 and help save lives visit www.eaaa.org.uk or call 08450 669 999. You can also follow us on Twitter at @EastAngliAirAmb or ‘like’ our Facebook page – East Anglian Air Ambulance Charity.