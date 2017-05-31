Air crash update: Power will be restored before midnight

Homes which lost their electricity supply in this afternoon’s air crash have been told that their power will not be retored until between 11pm and midnight.

The power outage was caused at 3.18pm when a light aircraft crashed into power lines in a farmer’s field in Oakley.

The vehicle hit power cables and crashed to the ground. Emergency services were called to the scene but it is believed the pilot was unhurt.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers were called to an incident in the Oakley area today to support the emergency services, ensure the area was safe and reconnect supplies.

“This initially interrupted electricity supplies to 1,058 customers at 3.18pm with electricity supplies restored to all but 219 customers within four minutes.

“The remaining supplies will be restored as quickly as safely possible.”