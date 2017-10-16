Air ambulance treat man injured in road accident in Bedford on Sunday night

The air ambulance were called to treat a man who suffered multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in Bedford last night. (Oct 15)

The accident happened at 7.32pm with a rapid response vehicle sedating the man at the scene before accompanying him to hospital via land ambulance. He was in a stable condition on arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew treated four other patients at the scene of the incident.

Bedfordshire Police and the Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.