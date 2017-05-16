Air ambulance team called to help pensioner with broken leg

An air ambulance rapid response team were called to help a pensioner in his 80s who suffered a broken leg. The incident happened at around 1.54am this morning (May 16) in Ampthill with Magpas doctor Jono Ritson and paramedic Alex Pearce attending.

The medical team sedated the patient at the scene (providing him with A&E level care) which allowed them to splint his injury before accompanying him by land ambulance to Bedford Hospital. His condition was described as serious but stable condition upon arrival.