Advice on your festive waste

Households in Central Bedfordshire should have received information about the temporary changes to household waste collections during Christmas week.

Information tags with a timetable for collections over the festive period were fixed to residents’ black wheelie bins as a reminder of the changes. Details of all waste collections are also available on Central Bedfordshire Council’s website at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/bins.

Waste and recycling will be collected one day later than normal between Monday 26 and Friday 30 December. If you usually have your waste collected on a Monday it will now be collected on a Tuesday and so on throughout the week. Friday’s collections will be made on the Saturday 31st December. Normal collections will resume on Monday, 2 January.

Residents are reminded they can recycle wrapping paper, Christmas cards, packaging and aluminium foil in their kerbside recycling container. Glass jars, wine and beer bottles can be taken to their local bottle bank.

Real Christmas trees will be collected for recycling during week commencing Monday 9 January 2017. Just leave your real Christmas tree next to your bin on your normal waste or recycling collection day. Residents are reminded that no other garden waste will be accepted. Trees should be no taller than 5ft with trunks no greater than 3 inches in diameter.

Alternatively, residents can recycle their real Christmas trees at their local Household Waste Recycling Centre.

If severe weather prevents waste collection, the council’s website, Facebook page and Twitter feed will be updated regularly.

For mroe details visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/recycling.