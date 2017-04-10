Adventurers wanted for Easter quest at Wrest Park

English Heritage is calling on all adventurers to head over to Wrest Park near Silsoe this bank holiday weekend and take on an Easter trail with a difference.

The heritage property is kicking off its events programme for the 2017 spring and summer season with an Easter Adventure Quest which will take place from April 14 until April 17.

Young explorers will get to meet characters from the Victorian era, hear stories of times gone by and have a go at Victorian toys and games, before they set off on their very own Easter adventure.

Youngsters will have to crack clues as they explore the gardens and grounds at Wrest Park and their historical friends will be on hand to help them on their way with a hint or two.

With a chocolate reward on offer to challenge champions, this is an Easter quest which is not to be missed.

Cate Milton, events manager for English Heritage, said: “This Easter weekend, join us at Wrest Park for an Easter trail with a difference. “As well as getting to explore the glorious gardens here at Wrest Park, children will also be able to get hands on with history as they meet characters from yesteryear and crack the clues on this special quest.”

In addition to the Easter Adventure Quest, at Wrest Park there is also the playground to enjoy, café with seasonal dishes and the shop to browse, making it an ideal day out for all the family.

The Easter Adventure Quest at Wrest Park will run from 11am-5pm, for more information and admission prices, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrest