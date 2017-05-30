Adventure weekend for Flitwick cubs

More than 40 cubs from Flitwick Scout Group spent the weekend at Milton Bryan camp site having a wet and adventurous weekend.

A film kicked off the event and after only a few hours sleep the children were off on a hike which will help them achieve their outdoor challenge and hikes away badges. The Saturday afternoon was given over to building and floating rafts on the pond, water bombs, bungee run, water slide, tent pitching, go karts and shelter building. The Sunday morning was also given up to the activities so all of the children had a go at every activity.

Phoebe Mission said: “I was a bit nervous as this was my first camp. Everything was really good and I really liked the water slide. I can’t wait to go on our next camp.”

The sections are run by adult volunteers and young leaders. They take an active part by running games and helping to deliver the activities by instructing small groups of children.

Amelia Rutt said: “I enjoy being a young leader with the Beaver section. I have been able to develop skills and it’s great when you see the smile on a child’s face when they succeed in completing an activity.”

Adult volunteer Jonathan Smith said: “There are great opportunities in Flitwick for young people to get involved in scouting. We provide activities from abseiling to cooking, being creative to playing with friends.

For further information about Flitwick Scout Group visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk