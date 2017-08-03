Acute services will stay, states hospital chief

Acute services at Bedford Hospital will NOT suffer unduly under controversial plans to link up with Luton and Milton Keynes.

This was the confident prediction from hospital chief executive Stephen Conroy during this month’s annual meeting.

He said Bedford Hospital had been “actively engaged” with the Sustainability and Transformation Plan process.

And he stated: “I fully expect the hospital to continue to be busy providing most acute services to its local population.

Mr Conroy added: “But I do appreciate that these discussions can be unsettling for staff and our local community alike. It is understandably very important to everyone and we have a responsibility to get it right and to remove as much uncertainty as soon as possible.”

The annual meeting heard the hospital had experienced a busy year, with a record 73,079 patients coming in to A&E.

As a result it had not managed to deliver the NHS target of seeing 95 per cent of these patients within four hours.