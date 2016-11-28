A Wholl Lot Of Love

Bedford rockers have taken a big step on their journey towards world domination, after signing a deal with Sony Records.

The four-piece flew out to Berlin on Friday, and signed a multi album record deal.

All of which is a long way since the band played their first-ever shows in Bedford just five years ago, when they were still jamming in a garden shed,

The band said: “We’re obviously all very proud to get someone of this size to take any notice let alone sign us up.

“We’re gonna celebrate by putting on a Hometown Christmas Special show at Esquires on December 17 and hope to see all of our fans there.”