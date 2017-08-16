A sweet treat is in store for National Burger Day

It’s a fat, juicy burger like none other you have tasted - this one is made purely from dessert.

To celebrate National Burger Day on August 24, a group of pubs have created The Dessert Burger.

Reporter Nabihah Parkar and Dylan Brown from The Anchor dig in to The Dessert Burger.

Filled with sweetness from top to tail, this dessert is worth saving room for.

With a bun made from choux pastry, a burger made from a chocolate brownie, cheese made from custard, and chips made from cinnamon polenta sticks, it is hard to think of a burger in the same way after this.

Greg Knox, general manager at The Anchor, said: “We always try to look for these national days to do something fun for the customers.

“I am a burger fan myself and can’t wait to try this one on National Burger Day.”

Sharing is recommended due to the size and sweetness of the burger.

The Dessert Burger is available for one day only on National Burger Day and can be found at The Anchor in Aspley Guise, The Knife and Cleaver in Houghton Conquest, and The Wheatsheaf Pub & Grill in Milton Keynes.