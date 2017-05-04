A new ‘vue’ for Bedford complex

A new seven-screen cinema will be the centrepiece of Bedford’s new Riverside North development.

Bedford Riverside Regeneration Limited, the council’s development partner at the site, has secured top name tenants for it.

Agreements have been exchanged with Vue Entertainment for a cinema and with Premier Inn.

The cinema, hotel and first restaurant units have been completed and handed over to operators – they are expected to open to the public this summer.

Other brands confirmed for Riverside North include Wagamama and Prezzo.

Mayor of Bedford Borough Dave Hodgson said: “The handover of the first completed units is another exciting step for Riverside North, which is bringing new investment, new jobs and new reasons to visit and enjoy Bedford town centre.

“Old council office blocks and car parking have been transformed into a new development which supports our vision of a town centre attractive for retail and leisure.”