A harrowing watch for pupils and parents

Pupils and parents at Wootton Upper School attended a production of Chelsea’s Choice, an educational play which highlights the serious issue of child sexual exploitation.

Currently being performed in upper, secondary and special schools across the area, Chelsea’s Choice shows how boys and girls are groomed by adults for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

It tells the harrowing true story of a young girl, ‘Chelsea’, from Northamptonshire, who was groomed and held captive for the sexual gratification of her captors.

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, who was watching the show for the first time, said: “This is a hard-hitting and harrowing play, but it serves a hugely important purpose. Raising awareness of the psychological techniques used by those willing to exploit children and young people is an important part of the crucial work to stop this appalling crime.”