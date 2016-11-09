6,000 patients to be moved after Bedford GP closes

Lansdowne Road Surgery was closed to all patients on Tuesday after it was place into ‘voluntary liquidiation’.

According to NHS England, the patients from the GP will be automatically registered with either Clapham Road Surgery or Cauldwell Medical Centre, based on their postcode.

The move will effect 6,000 local patients.

Dominic Cox, locality director for NHS England in the Central Midlands, said: “In order to ensure that patients have uninterrupted access to GP care, we gave notice to Horizon Health Choices that NHS England is terminating its contract to provide services at the practice with effect from November. 8.

“The practice will close and patients will no longer be able to access services there.

“I wrote to all the patients registered with Lansdowne Road last week to tell them about the new arrangements for their care as soon as these were confirmed.

“As I said in my letter, we apologise to patients for the extremely short notice about this significant change.”

Deb Williams, Managing Partner for Clapham Road Surgery said:

“We were one of two practices which came forward when NHS England asked practices if they had capacity to take on more patients.

“We have the capability and resources to provide care and treatment to the number of patients that have been allocated to us without this affecting our existing patients.”

