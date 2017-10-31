£5million plan to tackle traffic congestion in Manton Lane Bedford

Highways bosses have announced a £5million investment to help tackle congestion in Manton Lane.

Bedford Borough Council has secured £3.5million in government cash from the Department for Transport, and are set to add an extra £1.3million themselves.

This will go on works including:

*Installing signals on Manton Lane roundabout;

*Linking the traffic lights in Manton Lane to the new signalised roundabout;

*Increasing capacity at the Great Ouse Way junction;

*Improving pedestrian crossing facilities in Manton Lane.

The works are part of the ‘Bedford Northern Gateway to Growth’ project.

Council bosses say it will increase capacity and help tackle the congestion in this area.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for transport at Bedford Borough Council, said: “This junction is a well-known congestion hotspot in our town.

“This successful bid, alongside investment by the council, will deliver major works to help relieve this pressure.

“As our town and borough continue to thrive and grow, these crucial works to improve our infrastructure will help keep our roads running smoothly.”

Works are expected to begin in 2019, following consultation and confirmation of the final detailed scheme.