50th birthday celebrations for Sea Cadets

Flitwick & Ampthill Sea Cadets will celebrate their 50th anniversary in style on Saturday, by being honoured with the presentation of a colour, before leading a formal parade of cadets from all of Bedfordshire, with marching band.

The cadets will gather at 2pm at Flitwick Lower School and parade through the town to the Sea Cadet Unit in Althorp Close, where celebrations will continue with cadets, parents, supporters past and present and VIP guests.

Commanding officer Jake Blackstaffe said: “Flitwick & Ampthill are extremely proud to have reached 50 years of enhancing young people’s lives in the community.

“To top it off, we have had another fantastic year. Our piping team achieved three gold medals at national competition. One of our cadets got through to the final 27 of the Duke of Westminster Award.

“We took 15 cadets through to national kayaking and came back with seven medals.

“And one of our cadets, Danielle, represents Sea Cadets for the Lord Lieutenant.”