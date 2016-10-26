5,000 flowers planted in Bedfordshire to raise polio awareness

This month the Rotary Clubs of Kempston and Bedford De Parys will be working with Bedford Borough Council to raise awareness for the campaign to eradicate polio.

In support of the Purple4Polio campaign the Rotary Clubs of Kempston and Bedford De Parys will plant 5,000 purple crocus bulbs, sourced by the Royal Horticultural Society, on the first roundabout on the Great Ouse Way, west of the Clapham roundabout (junction of the A6 and the Great Ouse Way).

The purple crocus is a symbol of Rotary’s worldwide campaign to eradicate polio, with its colour representing the purple dye used to mark the finger of a child who has been immunised.

For over 30 years, Rotary and its members have been committed to fighting to eradicate polio across the world.

The amount of polio-endemic countries has dropped from 125 to just two, with over 2.5 billion children receiving vaccinations thanks to the help of Rotary. The Purple4Polio campaign is part of the final push to raise £1billion that will ensure that all children are vaccinated against polio and eradicated the disease entirely by 2019.

Mayor of Bedford Borough Dave Hodgson, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to support the Rotary Clubs of Kempston and Bedford De Parys in the Purple4Polio campaign.

“Keep an eye out in the spring for Bedford Borough’s most colourful roundabout.”

With the help of Bedford Borough Council’s Highways Team, the clubs will prepare the roundabout by cutting down, and removing dead and dying vegetation prior to planting the 5,000 purple crocus corms on Sunday, October 30.