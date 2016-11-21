300 properties still without gas in Bedfordshire

300 properties remain without gas in Bedfordshire.

Engineers have restored the gas supplies across Clophill, Maulden and Ampthill which lost their supply after builders damaged a gas main on Tuesday (November 15).

According to National Grid, supplies have now been reconnected to the vast majority of properties in Clophill and Maulden and an increasing numbers in Ampthill.

Engineers visited people to reconnect them to their gas supplies until 11pm on Saturday night and resumed their reconnection visits at approximately 8am on Sunday.

Engineers worked to get most properties in all three areas reconnected by the end of the weekend however 300 properties still remain without gas.

The gas main has been repaired and restoration of supplies began on Friday, November 18.

An incident room has been set up in Maulden Village Hall where people can find out more information and this will still be open.

People can also get more information by calling National Grid on 0845 835 1111.

National Grid is working with the police, Central Bedfordshire Council the NHS and other organisations including voluntary groups to ensure elderly and vulnerable residents are being identified and cared for.

Emergency hot food and drink will remain in place at Parkside Community Hall in Ampthill and Maulden Village Hall until work to restore the gas supply is complete.

Hot food is being provided for residents whose supply is yet to be reconnected and for emergency workers.