£25k donation for MS centre

A generous donation to the Beds and Northants MS Therapy Centre will help improve facilities for clients.

A cheque for £25,000 was presented to Dr Kay Taylor, chair of the Beds and Northants MS Therapy Centre, by three wives of Freemasons, on behalf of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Bedfordshire.

Dr Kay said: “The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Therapy Centre, based in Barkers Lane, Bedford, provides therapies and support for people living with MS. Our aim is to help people with MS to self-manage their condition and live life as fully as possible.

“On behalf of all of us who use the centre I would like to thank Bedfordshire Freemasons for their generous support. We will use this incredible donation to upgrade our hydrotherapy pool that enables exercise and increased mobility to many of our clients.”