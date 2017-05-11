25 new bobbies on the beat to reduce crime in Bedford

Twenty five new officers officially joined Bedfordshire Police after a Passing out Parade at headquarters on Monday.

The officers have completed 16 weeks of training and will now begin their two-year probation period.

They are the second group of new officers to graduate this year, the first group of 28 passed out at the end of March, and are currently working across the county.

A further 42 officers are in training and will pass out at the end of August 2017.

In total, the force will welcome around 96 new officers to the force in 2017, with a third from Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) backgrounds as part of a drive by the force to be more reflective of the communities it serves.

Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire, who congratulated the officers at their Passing Out parade, said: “We are really pleased to welcome these new officers to the force .

“They have all worked incredibly hard to get to this point and should feel really proud of themselves.

“They will now work across the county, providing an additional policing presence across our busy towns and rural villages.

“This is an exciting time for policing, and although we face many challenges we are committed to protecting the public and keeping our communities safe.”