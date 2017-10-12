2 Beddford men jailed after police recover firearms and drugs

Two men from Bedford have been jailed for drugs and firearms offences, after Bedfordshire Police executed a warrant at an address last year.

Liam Daniels, 22, of Swale Path, Bedford and Bailey Bowen, 22, of Fosterhill Road, Bedford, were both sentenced at Luton Crown Court last Friday, October 6.

Daniels was found guilty of three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, and five counts of possession of ammunition without a certificate and jailed for a total of nine years. Bowen was found guilty of possession of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Officers attended an address in Swale Path, Bedford, in June 2016 and during a search of the property they recovered items including Class A and B drugs, as well off-road motorbikes and drugs paraphernalia. They also recovered a quantity of cash; over £5,000 of which had been stashed in a wardrobe.

Officers also found the keys to a van parked near the address. On searching it, officers found firearms, ammunition, a further quantity of drugs and another off-road motorbike.

DC Mandy Durrant, investigating officer from the force’s Serious and Complex Crime team, said: “We are dedicated to taking firearms and drugs off our streets and will tackle anyone who is involved in these illegal activities. I hope the nine year sentence bestowed upon Daniels and the 18 months received by Bailey send a clear message to others involved in this type of activity that crime doesn’t pay.”

If anyone is concerned about illegal activity in their neighbourhood please report it to police on 101 of alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.